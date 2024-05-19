Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 909,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 410,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,436. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

