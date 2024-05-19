Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ADX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.06. 245,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,263. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

