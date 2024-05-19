Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

