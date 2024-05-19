Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $408,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.69. The stock had a trading volume of 748,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,049. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.16 and its 200 day moving average is $510.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

