Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 3,406 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,867. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $223.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.76.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.