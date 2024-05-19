New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,600,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT remained flat at $89.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 484,107 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

