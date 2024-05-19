First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,945 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of First Merchants worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 71,527 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.7 %

FRME traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. 154,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,798. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

