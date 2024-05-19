Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,518 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Steven Madden worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 400,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,924. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Read More

