Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 334,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

