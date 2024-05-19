Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.87. 147,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

