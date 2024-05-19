New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

