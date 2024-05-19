Matisse Capital Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 124,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,106,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of -477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

