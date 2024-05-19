New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $455,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 1,709,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

