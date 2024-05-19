Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,613. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

