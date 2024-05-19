New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.12. 931,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,542. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.87 and a twelve month high of $442.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $14,649,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

