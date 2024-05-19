New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $245,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 375,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 924,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.70. 795,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.90.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.