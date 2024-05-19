New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,688 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,894,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.