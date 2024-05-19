New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.80. 423,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $369.59.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

