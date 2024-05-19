New Century Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,644 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Copart by 102.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 100.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Copart by 294.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 304,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 227,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,389. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

