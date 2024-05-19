New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,686 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 24,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 426.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FMC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. 1,281,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,396. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.