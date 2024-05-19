Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 18,762 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $172,887,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,204,000 after buying an additional 384,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.03. 2,956,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $125.01 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.