QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $342.48

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 342.48 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.65). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 367.40 ($4.61), with a volume of 1,113,592 shares traded.

QQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.57).

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,047.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

