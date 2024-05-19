EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.20

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.69 ($0.20). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 15.64 ($0.20), with a volume of 2,278,551 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut EnQuest to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
