Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.68. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 15,350 shares changing hands.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.
