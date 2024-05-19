Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $212.37. 276,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,955. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $213.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

