MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $189.15. 177,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,690. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.43 and a 12-month high of $196.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.01.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

