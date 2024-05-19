Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 579.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 220,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 8,596,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

