Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rogers by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.99. 138,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,566. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

