The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,716 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,468,000 after acquiring an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8 %

THG stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,905. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

