Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2 %

BK stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

