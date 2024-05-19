American National Bank Makes New $176,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam increased its position in Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GGG traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

View Our Latest Report on GGG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.