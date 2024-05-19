American National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American National Bank lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.45. 1,498,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,995. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.60.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

