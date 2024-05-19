735 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 144.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.5 %

Ferguson stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.70. 1,120,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,725. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $142.27 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

