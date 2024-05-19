Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

