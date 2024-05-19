Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

