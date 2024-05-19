SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $75.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

