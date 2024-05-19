Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of HealthStream worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 568.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $619,320. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.66 million, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

