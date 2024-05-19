Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 183,751 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

