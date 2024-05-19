Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 981,138 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,975,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

ALLY opened at $40.12 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

