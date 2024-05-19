First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 37.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of WMB opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

