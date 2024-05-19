First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,043 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.12% of Zumiez worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

