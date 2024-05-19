First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 42.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 194,265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Generac by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after buying an additional 148,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $17,956,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

