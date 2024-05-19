Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Cohu worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 166.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 404,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after acquiring an additional 295,456 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $73,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at $999,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $73,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,091 shares of company stock worth $238,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

