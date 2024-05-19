First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.80% of VSE worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in VSE by 18.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.68.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

