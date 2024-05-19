First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Arcosa worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,705,000 after buying an additional 68,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.69. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.