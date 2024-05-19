Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Trading Down 2%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. 11,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Golden Valley Mines Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.65 million and a P/E ratio of -520.42.

Golden Valley Mines Company Profile

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

