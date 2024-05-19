Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 120.20 ($1.51). Approximately 488,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 981,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.60 ($1.53).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHED

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The firm has a market cap of £458.23 million, a PE ratio of -858.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.13.

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.