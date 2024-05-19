Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Up 13%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) shot up 13% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 960,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 299,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Brixton Metals Stock Up 13.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010.

Further Reading

