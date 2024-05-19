Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($28.64) and last traded at GBX 2,270 ($28.51). 1,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,260 ($28.38).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £121.22 million, a PE ratio of 3,721.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,073.17.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 31.25 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.75. Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7,049.18%.

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

