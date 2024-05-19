SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Up 0%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.55 and last traded at $121.53. Approximately 6,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.50.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

